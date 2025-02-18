Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 1,596.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.