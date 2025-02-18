Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.