Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 34,403 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.6% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

