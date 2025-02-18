Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

