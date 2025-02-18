Progyny (PGNY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $277.31 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. The trade was a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. This trade represents a 191.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

