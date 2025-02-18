Promising Growth Stocks To Research – February 17th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, Ventas, and Prologis are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. Investors typically purchase growth stocks with the anticipation that the company’s earnings and revenue will increase, leading to a rise in the stock price. Growth stocks are generally characterized by high valuations and a focus on reinvesting profits back into the business to fuel future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $973.22. 965,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,019.28 and a 200-day moving average of $974.18. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.94. 9,865,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.09. 4,179,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.60. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,219. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

VTR stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,227,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -391.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

