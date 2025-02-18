Provident Trust Co. Sells 31,503 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,503 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 3.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $196,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 54.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.