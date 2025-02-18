PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Visa accounts for 1.0% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $353.73 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $356.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

