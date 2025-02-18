Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.22 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00003349 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $339.72 million and $113.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.99 or 0.02808680 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00010035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004822 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,527,914 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

