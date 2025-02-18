Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

