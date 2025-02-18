reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Discloses Corporate Presentation on Strategic Focus and Recent Trends

On February 18, 2025, reAlpha Tech Corp., a Delaware-based company trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol AIRE, revealed a corporate presentation on its website, ir.realpha.com. The presentation details the company’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends. The information is intended to be presented to investors at various upcoming conferences and meetings, starting from the aforementioned date.

Get alerts:

The corporate presentation, labeled Exhibit 99.1 in their Form 8-K filing, is designed to provide insights into reAlpha’s activities and future endeavors. It should be reviewed alongside the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the eight-month period ending December 31, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters concluding on March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

This disclosure falls under Regulation FD Disclosure, specifically under Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. It is important to note that the information shared through this presentation is furnished according to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and is not considered “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it is not to be incorporated by reference into any prior or future filings of reAlpha Tech Corp., except for instances as expressly mentioned in such filings.

Additionally, in compliance with Form 8-K, reAlpha Tech Corp. has attached the corporate presentation as Exhibit 99.1 and embedded the Cover Page Interactive Data File within an Inline XBRL document as Exhibit 104.

It is crucial to understand that the information provided in the corporate presentation does not serve as a guarantee or promise regarding future developments at reAlpha Tech Corp. The presentation merely serves as a snapshot of the company’s strategic direction, key initiatives, and recent achievements for investors and stakeholders to review.

For additional details and insights into reAlpha Tech Corp.’s activities and vision, interested parties are encouraged to reference the revealed corporate presentation and monitor the company’s future disclosures as filed with the SEC.

The company’s determination to share this valuable information exemplifies its commitment to transparency and maintaining open communication with its investors and the broader financial community.

As per the Form 8-K filing, no official signature is required for this report, and the information shared herein is in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We’ll keep an eye out for any further updates or developments from reAlpha Tech Corp. as they continue to navigate their strategic objectives and business milestones.

This news article is based on the recent 8-K SEC filing by reAlpha Tech Corp. and aims to provide an objective and informative overview of the disclosed corporate presentation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read reAlpha Tech’s 8K filing here.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Further Reading