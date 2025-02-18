Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Busey (BUSE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE):

1/30/2025 – First Busey had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – First Busey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

1/30/2025 – First Busey had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – First Busey had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

First Busey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,166. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Busey’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Busey by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 168.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

