Rep. Tim Moore Acquires Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.5 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,940,000 after acquiring an additional 332,928 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,368,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

