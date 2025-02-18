Rep. Tim Moore Buys Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 3rd.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

NYSE:F opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

