Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 8th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

