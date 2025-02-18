Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 24th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

