Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

