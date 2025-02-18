Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 51,972 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,972 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 32.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.