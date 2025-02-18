Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $50,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $102,571,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.