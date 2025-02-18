Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $41,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

PPL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

