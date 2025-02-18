Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $44,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $376,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,351. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

