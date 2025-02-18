Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.93. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

