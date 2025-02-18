Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $49,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

