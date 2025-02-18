Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $42,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,469,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 187,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,100,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,760,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

