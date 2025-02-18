Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

