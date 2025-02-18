Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,210 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.