Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,552 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,688,000 after buying an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after buying an additional 995,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Halliburton stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

