Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $44.33 Million Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma makes up about 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $44,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,889,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 148,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 183,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $920,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293,736 shares in the company, valued at $66,601,617.36. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,671,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,252. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 952,488 shares of company stock worth $4,743,881. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised Verona Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

