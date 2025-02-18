Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 582,688 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVII stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

