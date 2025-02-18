Robinson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 398.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JHI opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

