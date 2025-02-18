Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,101 RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $509,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000.

Get RF Acquisition Corp II alerts:

RF Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.0 %

RFAI stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

About RF Acquisition Corp II

RF Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 5, 2024, and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.