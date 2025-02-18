Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 41,666,666.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 82,353.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,578,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 14.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 214,804 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

