Robinson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,945 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

MHN stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

