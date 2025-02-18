Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $13,530,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 90,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.