Rocket Pool ETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.96 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,031.05 or 0.03150055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $9.96 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,067.60 or 0.99839441 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,507.73 or 0.99257591 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 459,402 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 459,650.73848741. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,055.28828157 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $15,196,269.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

