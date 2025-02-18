Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

