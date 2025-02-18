Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $20.03.
Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Sabra Health Care REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.
