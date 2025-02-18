Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period.

IFRA opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

