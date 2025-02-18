Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,461 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,118.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 926,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

