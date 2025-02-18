Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,942 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,157,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,532,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

