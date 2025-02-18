Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 46,513 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

