Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $186.94 and a 52 week high of $270.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.54.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $2,194,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,485.60. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.