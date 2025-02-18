Schubert & Co Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schubert & Co reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 53,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Shares of CI opened at $292.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.38. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

