Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 287.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,871 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.