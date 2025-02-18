Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

