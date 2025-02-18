Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

