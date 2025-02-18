Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.90 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.56). 19,982,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 908% from the average session volume of 1,981,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Stock Down 14.1 %

Serica Energy Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £609.62 million, a P/E ratio of -85.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.