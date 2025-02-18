ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

