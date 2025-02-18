Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vertiv by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 360.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 624,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

NYSE VRT opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

