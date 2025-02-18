Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

