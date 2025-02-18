Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

WBA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

